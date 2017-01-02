Adviser gives easy tips to help get financially fit

The start of the New Year is a great time to set some goals to get more financially fit, and no matter what your income bracket is, there are some easy steps to take.

Adam Lancz is a financial adviser in Toledo who has clients all over the world. He says no matter where you are in life, this year is an important one to take a second look at your financial plan.

“If you’re going to have some financial resolutions for 2017, read more, try to learn more about it, understand at least the basics of the economy, how economics works and investing,” Lancz said.

But outside of browsing the Wall Street Journal, Lancz suggests breaking it down into three easy financial resolutions.

First, lock in your interest rate. If you have a floating mortgage, shop banks for a fixed-rate loan, because rates are starting to climb.

“It’s a great time. I think five years from now, you’ll be looking at 3.5 and 4 percent mortgage is a thing of the past, so it’s a great time to lock into that”

Second, pay down debt.

“Can you reduce your debt, your high-cost debt right now with interest rates going up?” said Lancz. “Try to lock in lower-cost loans and things like that. If you have credit card debt, try to pay that off.”

Third, check your savings plan.

“CDs should be paying 1 to 2 percent if you’re looking at a CD of two years or so,” Lancz said. “So if you’re in a CD, and you’re still getting 65 basis points, again that’s negotiable.”

Don’t forget about that 401K plan.

“Get involved with the 401K, especially if there’s a match,” said Lancz.

These simple steps could make all the difference in where you end up at the end of 2017.

