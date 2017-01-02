Several high-profile court cases set to take the stand this year

Judgment is set to be served in 2017 as there are several high-profile cases that will happen. Some have been years in the making, and one more than a decade.

Each of the trials will be unique. In one, the defendants will represent themselves. Another, will give a family closure five years after losing their loved one. Two others will put men in the lime light who are accused of kidnapping and murdering young women in the community.

Jury selection in the trail of Ray Abou Arab will begin just days before the three-year anniversary of the death of two Toledo firefighters. Abou Arab has been sitting behind bars since that fatal fire, awaiting his trail that is set to begin in February.

Beginning on the same day as jury selection for Abou Arab’s trail is the Ciboro trail. Esten and Timothy will represent themselves after being accused of holding a family member hostage and raping them, along with another.

Also, a long-awaited trial will begin in March. Kyle Sheppard is accused of killing his wife back in 2012. After the crime, police say he ran to Canada. After four years, he was finally extradited to Lucas County where he will stand trail March 6.

Later this year, neighbors in Monroe County and Fulton County will be picked to sit on a jury and hear prosecuting attorneys describe the horrific details of how two young women died at the hands of their alleged attackers. Daniel Clay, who is accused of killing Chelsea Bruck, will stand trial in May and James Worely, who is charged with Sierah Joughin’s murder, is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Another big trial involves Telly Hopings. He has been behind bars charged in the murder of Eugine Blackman. This murder is part of a major family feud that spanned several months last year in Toledo.

