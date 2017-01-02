MI government puts ban on banning plastic bags

Many people, businesses and even states are making efforts to "go green" and be more earth-friendly. One way to do this - ditch the plastic grocery bags, and bring reusable bags to the store.

But Michigan lawmakers have taken a different direction on plastic bags.

Over the last ten years, state governments have imposed bans on single-use plastic bags.

Last week, in the state of Michigan, the Lt. Governor went the opposite direction. He signed a bill that banned cities in Michigan from banning plastic bags.

"This plastic bag will stay in a landfill over a thousand years," said Paul Cresta, who had a career in waste management. "When you put that into the landfill, it stays there."

According to the bill signed by the Lt. Governor Calley, it will be up to shoppers to keep plastic bags out of landfills. It bans municipalities from regulating, prohibiting or adding fees to the use or sale of "auxiliary containers", reusable or single-use bags, cups, bottles or other packaging from stores and restaurants.

Cresta has seen first hand the damage plastic bags can do.

"What we did was pick up plastic bags that blew into the farmer's field and the cows would eat it and it would kill the cows," Cresta said. "So we would have to go and get paid to pick up the trash bags that flew out of the dump."

He said Michigan's new ban on cities banning plastic bags takes it too far. The change should start with companies.

"If the companies were truly involved with this, they would be giving away the recyclable bags cheaper, because a dollar a bag is too much for most people," Cresta said. "They don't see that coming out of their pocket. They don't see the benefit."

However, other shoppers agreed that the real change will start with the consumer driving the change.

"Thirty days you can change any habit you have," Cresta said. "So, I think it can be done."

This new ban that the Lt. Governor signed will go into effect in Michigan in less than 90 days.

