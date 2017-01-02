Toledo Museum of Art named best in Ohio

Toledo's passion for the arts is getting some statewide recognition, and this new honor could be ushering new visitors into the Toledo Art Museum.

The museum started off on a high note in 2017 by being named the best art museum in Ohio by Ohio Magazine.

It was the readers of the magazine and visitors to Ohio's art museums that placed Toledo at the top of the list, even passing up Cleveland.

Voters ranked museums based on certain criteria, including recreation, fairs, festivals and parades, food and drink, arts and culture and shopping.

The museum's associate director believes Toledo's commitment to being community-focused is what sets them apart.

"We have more student visitors per operating dollar than almost any other museum in America," said Adam Levine, associate director. "I mean we have such a level of community support that I think what we do differently is we reach our community and meaningfully engage them with our activities, with the outstanding works of art that ranks us one of the best collections in American."

Museum leaders also said its goal to bring in new and unique exhibits keeps visitors coming back.

The newest installation in the great hall is Plexux No. 35. It'll be on display until Jan. 29.

If you haven't been down to the museum lately, the museum invites you to come down and check out the best of Ohio.

