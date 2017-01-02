OSHP says New Year's OVI numbers no surprise

It was one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, but looking at the number of DUI arrests, New Year’s Eve was just another weekend.

Over the weekend, there were only 10 total arrests for OVIs. Only four of which were in the city of Toledo.

This number may seem low, but law enforcement says it’s no surprise. On New Year’s Eve, it’s not just the patrolling officers on high alert, drivers are too.

“A lot of times we're not going to arrest a bunch of people for OVI or DUI on New Year’s because people are planning ahead. We're stopping a lot of people with the designated driver a lot more than any other holiday,” said Sgt. Scott Gonzales with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One reason for the lower numbers could be from free ride services that people were able to take advantage of.

Thanks to Bowling Green State University, along with highway patrol, and other groups, hundreds got home safely on New Year’s Eve.

Since 2013, “Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride” has made the streets of Wood County safer during the holiday, and this year was no different.

Although the number of people using the ride service was a little down this year, organizers say the most important number is zero, or the number of traffic fatalities in Wood County over the holiday weekend.

From 11 p.m. to well past 4 a.m., there were 147 safe rides home from establishments in Bowling Green.

“Like I’ve said before, I don’t care if you drink, just don’t drive, and find that way to be responsible or have a responsible person with you,” said Safe Communities Coordinator Sandy Wiechman.

The 147 rides is down from 200 last year. That could be due to the use of one less van for transportation, or more people choosing a designated driver or other ride service. Either way, the program was considered a success.

“We had a fatality free weekend. That was wonderful, so we’re hoping we can keep that going for quite a few months into the New Year” Wiechman said.

The “Swallow Your Pride” campaign will be back for St. Patrick’s Day.

Overall, the total number of DUIs for Toledo in 2016 was 440. That number is above average, but law enforcement is simply attributing the increase to more strict enforcement.

State Highway Patrol is also reminding people that it shouldn’t take a holiday for people to drive responsibly.

