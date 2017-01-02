Don't Waste Your Money: Bally's endless renewals

Thinking of joining a gym for the New Year? Before you do, here’s one woman’s warning about signing long-term contracts to save money.

At the start of every New Year, health clubs roll out super deals to get people to join. But this January, one woman is regretting joining a gym because it has kept charging her money years after it went out of business.

The 80s were a time of big shows like “Flashdance” - Bigger hair and even bigger workout routines.

A young Yvonne Leary decided to join Bally Fitness. She paid just $53 a year for her lifetime deal.

But bills showed up every year for that lifetime membership, recently up to $90, even after Bally’s went bankrupt and closed.

“When I called to ask them why do I still have to pay this it has been almost 30 years, they told me it was a lifetime membership and I would have to pay it for the rest of my life,” Leary said.

The shopping center where Leary used to work out 25 years ago currently has an LA Fitness. But unfortunately, she can’t use it, because her membership has nothing to do with this club.

Instead, her contract was transferred to several different clubs over the years all over town.

“I think it’s absurd,” said Leary.

After tracking down the current holder of her contract, FX Fitness, the club agreed to let Leary stop paying, 29 years after she got the “flashdance” bug.

Now, she has a warning for everyone about signing lifetime contracts.

Remember her case the next time you’re offered a lifetime membership. Make sure it comes with an exit hatch so you don’t get locked in and you don’t waste your money.

