TPD asking for community's feedback in online survey

You have a chance to weigh in on the day-to-day operations of the Toledo police force.

The police department posted a survey online a couple of weeks ago, and people are using it.

Believe it or not, since the survey went live on the department’s website less than a month ago, 406 people have logged on and taken the time to fill it out. That’s more than the department expected initially, and now they’re hoping more people will help them out.

The University of Toledo and TPD put together the 39-question survey. It’s designed to get input from those who live and work in Toledo and have had or will more than likely have interaction with a Toledo police officer in the future.

The survey asks those who take it about the crime in their neighborhood, if they feel safe, and what areas they feel the department is excelling in.

The chief and his advisory panel plan to compile the results to better know how to move TPD forward.

“We're in a customer service profession, so it's very important for us to know how we are doing with our citizens and see where they want us to go moving forward,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan. “We have a limited amount of resources, so it’s important to us to have the citizens have a say at the table with how we spend those resources.”

This survey is just another way Chief Kral is connecting with those he and his officers serve. Coffee with the Cops and town hall meetings are other ways the department is working to get input from the community.

