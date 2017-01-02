Vacant house destroyed after fire in north Toledo

A vacant house is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon.

When Toledo Fire arrived on scene at 2510 Kress Street in north Toledo, the Battalion Chief said the house was fully involved. He says the house was vacant, but all of the utilities were connected.

The chief says it’s too soon to tell if it’s an arson, but investigators will begin their review once the fire is out.

