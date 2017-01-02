Delivery woman robbed in Perrysburg - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Delivery woman robbed in Perrysburg

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred in Perrysburg on Dec. 31.

A pizza delivery driver arrived at the Perrysburg home around 11 p.m.

The residents of the location informed her they didn’t place an order.

As the victim was leaving, two males approached her with a gun. They fled on foot through a field and got away with the victim’s car keys, pizza and $20 in cash.

