Delivery woman robbed in Perrysburg

A standoff in Bedford Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to The Monroe News .

Two armed men are on the run after they robbed two others outside a Findlay bar early Monday morning.

Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on the run

Findlay police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred in Perrysburg on Dec. 31.

A pizza delivery driver arrived at the Perrysburg home around 11 p.m.

The residents of the location informed her they didn’t place an order.

As the victim was leaving, two males approached her with a gun. They fled on foot through a field and got away with the victim’s car keys, pizza and $20 in cash.

