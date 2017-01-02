New Year's Day gunfire leaves hole in home

A standoff in Bedford Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to The Monroe News .

A standoff in Bedford Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to The Monroe News .

Man armed with shotgun surrenders after 4-hour standoff

Man armed with shotgun surrenders after 4-hour standoff

Two armed men are on the run after they robbed two others outside a Findlay bar early Monday morning.

Two armed men are on the run after they robbed two others outside a Findlay bar early Monday morning.

Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on the run

Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on the run

Findlay police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Findlay police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Findlay police search for woman who robbed Key Bank

Findlay police search for woman who robbed Key Bank

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Two hurt in west Toledo bar shooting

Two hurt in west Toledo bar shooting

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

A Toledo woman blames bullet holes in home on New Year's Day gunfire.

The woman called police early New Year's Day and stated her neighbors behind her were shooting outside.

Police discovered a large hole near the rear of the home, a shotgun fragment in the kitchen and shotgun shells near a garage on Raymer.

The person who fired the rounds is unknown.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.