New Year's Day gunfire leaves hole in home

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman blames bullet holes in home on New Year's Day gunfire.

The woman called police early New Year's Day and stated her neighbors behind her were shooting outside.

Police discovered a large hole near the rear of the home, a shotgun fragment in the kitchen and shotgun shells near a garage on Raymer.

The person who fired the rounds is unknown.

