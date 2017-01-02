Two men robbed at gunpoint Sunday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two men robbed at gunpoint Sunday

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening in Toledo.

According to police, one man was picking up another for a ride on 1200 Vinal around 7 p.m.  

While they were in the car, a man approached with a gun demanding money from the driver.

One shot was fired in an unknown direction. The man fled on foot after taking the driver's wallet. 

No one was injured during the incident.

