Two men robbed at gunpoint Sunday

A standoff in Bedford Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to The Monroe News .

Two armed men are on the run after they robbed two others outside a Findlay bar early Monday morning.

Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on the run

Findlay police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

Two men were robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening in Toledo.

According to police, one man was picking up another for a ride on 1200 Vinal around 7 p.m.

While they were in the car, a man approached with a gun demanding money from the driver.

One shot was fired in an unknown direction. The man fled on foot after taking the driver's wallet.

No one was injured during the incident.

