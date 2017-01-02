Ohio universities seek more state money, tuition hikes

Ohio's higher education leaders want the state to give its public universities more money in the next budget.

The Inter-University Council of Ohio, which represents the state's public universities, seeks a 4.5 percent increase in the basic state subsidy for each of the next two years.

The group has also asked for a 10 percent total bump in funding for needy Ohio students and wants universities to have the option to raise tuition this school year.

The state expects to provide nearly $2 billion in instructional subsidies this year. The subsidy grew by 4 percent this year and 4.7 percent the year before.

State officials say they're expecting the upcoming budget will be "tight." They say "major" program expansions are unlikely due to lower-than-projected state revenues.

