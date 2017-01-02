Hitting the gym remains a top new year's resolution

A popular New Year's resolution year after year for Toledoans is getting fit and losing weight. And many gyms and fitness centers find that they are busier around the new year than any other time.

According to experts, the hardest part for people is to stick with their resolutions through out the year, with only 8 percent achieving their New Year goals.

Aaron Kramer, a trainer at Fitness 19, said in order for people to achieve it people have to hold themselves accountable and set realistic goals.

"The main thing is that you don't want to get discouraged. So don't set yourself up to fail set yourself up to succeed. Small goals in very small I'm talking about instead of one pop a week replace that pop with the water, just one and then go up from there," Kramer said. "Or today I'm going to come to the gym and do 15 minutes on the tread mill. So you feel accomplished."

He recommends fitness classes, a personal trainer or a friend to help keep you on track.

"It's a double edged sword with the buddy system because I mean if one person falls off then the other person is likely to fall off. So you have to find someone who is equally as motivated," he said.

Nutritionally, to supplement the exercise, he recommends to stay away from sugars, soft drinks, fast food and to stick to whole foods like produce, dairy and other unprocessed foods.

In the early hours, the gym was already busy with people, but according to Kramer the evening hours between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Is when the gym will get busiest.

"Typically people enjoy coming right after work," Kramer said.

For Mark Willee, a Toledo resident, he prefers the morning hours to work out and this year he has one of his biggest goals he's trying to accomplish.

"It's cycling season for me." Said Mark Willee, age 59. "I'm probably going to do 60 miles for my 60th birthday this year."

He doesn't typically make New Years resolutions but tries to stay healthy all year long.

"I try to come here 5 days a week," he said. "It keeps you young."

