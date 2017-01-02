Findlay delivery man robbed at gunpoint

A delivery man was robbed at gunpoint while exiting his car Sunday evening in Findlay.

The East of Chicago pizza employee parked behind the business around 10:55 p.m., when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The man demanded money and left in an unknown direction.

Police say the man may have had another helping him during the crime.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.