Vacant house goes up in flames in east Toledo

A vacant home in east Toledo went up in flames early Monday morning.

Overnight, Toledo fire crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Berry Street.

When they arrived, firefighters could see flames coming from the roof. The fire was quickly put out and didn't spread to other homes.

A neighbor says someone had recently smashed the windows out of the vacant home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.