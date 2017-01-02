Overnight fire quickly put out in south Toledo

The Toledo Fire Department spent the overnight hours putting out a fire in south Toledo.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 2500 block of Marlboro Street around 2:30 a.m.

The fire was put out in a short time, before it could spread to any neighboring homes.

Officials say people live in the home, but it was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.