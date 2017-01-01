Missing boaters found safe on Maumee River Sunday

A group of missing boaters on the Maumee River are home safe after they had to be rescued on Sunday.

Police say the three adults were canoeing when they went missing around 12:30 p.m. near Grassy Island.

Rossford Fire’s Water Rescue Taskforce, along with crews from other surrounding municipalities, searched for over an hour before finding them.

The stranded boaters were towed back to the marina with no reported injuries.

Information was relayed through multiple sources and witnesses, with conflicting descriptions of what kind of boat it was. In these cases, time is critical. As little as 10 to 15 minutes in the icy waters could be deadly.

It was the second water rescue effort in the area over the last three days.

Friday and Saturday, the coast guard was out assisting in the search for the plane that also went missing over Lake Erie.

Also on Sunday evening, a rescue crew searched for four stranded canoers on the Maumee River.

“We had over 40 responders from four different agencies, not including the coast guard. We utilized both our ambulances, the boat and one fire engine,” said Chief Josh Drouhard. “So we're tied up out there, we're not sure if you're injured or in distress, so we would have had to scramble a little bit if there had been another call for service.”

The Rossford fire chief says if the boaters would have communicated clearly what time they’d be back, the incident may have been prevented.

The chief also says this is not the time of year to be out on the water, especially without a lot of training and experience. Hypothermia can set in quickly in cold temperatures, and when resources are tied up, they could be kept from getting other emergency calls.

