No one injured in north Toledo house fire Sunday night

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews battled a fire on Rockingham St. in north Toledo on Sunday evening around 10 p.m. 

The fire was confined to one side of the house.

Everyone made it out of the house safely. 

Firefighters on the scene weren’t sure of a cause.

