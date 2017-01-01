Newlywed's plunge years ago leads to decades-long tradition

Plungers make their way to the frigid waters for a mid-winter swim (Source: WTOL)

Dozens of people welcomed 2017 with a splash in the Maumee River at the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Waterville.

Why? It's not because it's hot outside, although this year’s plunge had nicer weather than some years in the past.

The most commonly cited reason is too to remember the late Herb Mericle.

Herb started the tradition decades ago.

He passed away at the age of 101 in 2008.

Friends and long-time plungers say he was married on January first and he wanted to do something different, so he decided taking a dip in the Maumee was the thing to do.

Herb took the plunge until he was 95 years old.

Today’s plunge included the young and old, all braving the cold.

Some were shirtless and some even wore costumes.

And to the chants of "Herbie, Herbie, Herbie" they jumped right in, as if it was the middle of summer.

"When we first started it was eight of us and when Herb died it was like eight of us and it was 20 below zero that day,” said John Draves.

They’re still at it, and from the looks of Sunday’s turnout, it’s a tradition that will go on for a long time.

