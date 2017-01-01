TPD confiscates almost 40 guns overnight - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD confiscates almost 40 guns overnight

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police were busy as 2016 turned into 2017.

According to a post on their Facebook page, TPD confiscated 39 firearms just after midnight, including what appears to be a plethora of assault rifles.

