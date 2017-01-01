Tri-state crime spree ends with man in protective custody at St. V's

A standoff in Bedford Township ended peacefully Monday night, according to The Monroe News .

Two armed men are on the run after they robbed two others outside a Findlay bar early Monday morning.

Man knocked unconscious during Findlay robbery; two men still on the run

Findlay police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.

Toledo police are searching for two subjects accused of stealing jewelry.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says they have apprehended a man responsible for a crime spree that spanned counties in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jade Herzog, 41, is responsible for a series of crimes that started on Mon. Dec. 26 after he walked away from a medical leave from the Hillsdale County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says Herzog stole a car in Stryker on Thursday and drove to Kunkle, OH, where he is suspected of a home invasion in order to steal a cellphone.

The stolen car was then located on Friday at Lake Seneca in Williams County.

From there, Herzog is accused of stealing from cars in Hillsdale and Branch Counties in Michigan and Steuben County in northeast Indiana.

The sheriff’s office then says that on Friday, Herzog attempted to use a stolen credit card at a motel in Wauseon on Ohio 108 near the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County but left when police were called.

When Wauseon Police spotted the stolen vehicle Herzog was driving, Herzog rammed a police car which set off a chase into Williams County.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office was finally able to apprehend Herzog near Kunkle early on Sunday after he stole three more vehicles near Alvordton, OH and led police on another chase before crashing a truck into a ditch on County Road O after the rear tire in the truck blew out.

EMS took Herzog to a hospital in Williams County before transferring him to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

He is under protective observation.

No officers were injured in the chase.

Herzog is facing multiple felony charges along with the original drug charges in Hillsdale County.

