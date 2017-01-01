Searchers still finding artifacts of 1876 Ohio train tragedy

An illustration in Harper's Weekly depicts the Ashtabula train disaster of 1876 that killed nearly 100 people when a bridge over the Ashtabula River collapsed as a train was crossing it on December 29, 1876. (Courtesy of Richard Mullen via Plain Dealer)

It's been 140 years since a train disaster killed nearly 100 people when a bridge collapsed over a river in far northeastern Ohio, but Dave Tobias is still looking for artifacts from the tragedy.

The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2hwJAkn ) reports the 60-year-old Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh) man lived near the site as a child and got hooked on looking for pieces from the disaster that sometimes washed out of the riverbank. He has found thousands and still searches every year, though it has become tougher to find the artifacts.

Tobias says the objects provide a real feel of history, a sort of record of the people lost in the disaster.

Flaws in the design and composition of the iron bridge were blamed for the collapse, which led to mandated inspections of railroad bridges.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

