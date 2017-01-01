Ohio police sorting out New Year incidents that left 2 dead

Police in a southwestern Ohio city are trying to sort out a series of overnight New Year's incidents that left two people fatally shot and several others wounded.

Police in Middletown say the first call they received involved multiple shots fired outside a lounge early Sunday morning.

A car leaving the scene crashed nearby and police found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound and a female passenger dead from the crash. Several backseat passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Police then received reports of more shots fired and said two people were found at another emergency room after being shot in their car.

Police say the male driver and his girlfriend passenger were shot multiple times, with the driver in surgery and the woman dying from her injuries.

