Several injured in Fulton County crash New Year's Day

An 83-year-old woman was flown to a hospital after a crash in Fulton County Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 3 and EF in Swan Creek Township.

Police say Nancy Meiring, 83, was driving east on CR-EF and failed to yield to a driver heading south on CR-3.

Meiring went off the road and landed in a ditch. She was flown to Mercy. St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two people in the other car were also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the people in the other car have not been released.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.