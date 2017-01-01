26-year-old killed in Toledo crash overnight

A 26-year-old is dead after a crash in Toledo New Year's Day.

Police say Johntae Chatman, 26, was speeding down N. Erie just after 3 a.m. He failed to stop and another vehicle, heading northwest on Lagrange, hit his vehicle.

Both vehicles spun out of control at the intersection of N. Erie and Lagrange. Chatman's hit a utility pole.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, Chatman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to St. Vincents Hospital with non life threatening injuries. A passenger in that car was not injured.

Toledo Edison crews were called to the scene because the crash knocked a power line down.

