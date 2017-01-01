26-year-old killed in Toledo crash overnight

Rain chances will taper off near midday with dry and breezy weather this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.More >>
Rain chances will taper off near midday with dry and breezy weather this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy died of a suspected heroin overdose, and his father has been jailed in a previous drug-related case.More >>
Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy died of a suspected heroin overdose, and his father has been jailed in a previous drug-related case.More >>
People in Cincinnati are ready for their annual holiday-like celebration of the Reds' baseball opening day, and they're hoping expected rain won't dampen the fun.More >>
People in Cincinnati are ready for their annual holiday-like celebration of the Reds' baseball opening day, and they're hoping expected rain won't dampen the fun.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman alleges a teenage caretaker is responsible for the death of her infant son, and police say a juvenile suspect is under investigation in the homicide case.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman alleges a teenage caretaker is responsible for the death of her infant son, and police say a juvenile suspect is under investigation in the homicide case.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Rain chances will taper off near midday with dry and breezy weather this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.More >>
Rain chances will taper off near midday with dry and breezy weather this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.More >>
Bowling Green is seeing red in its future with budget deficits looming on the city's horizon.More >>
Bowling Green is seeing red in its future with budget deficits looming on the city's horizon.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich is set to give his State of the State speech Tuesday night in Sandusky.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich is set to give his State of the State speech Tuesday night in Sandusky.More >>
Women gathered at UAW Local 12 Tuesday night to shine a light on the pay gap between men and women in the Toledo-area.More >>
Women gathered at UAW Local 12 Tuesday night to shine a light on the pay gap between men and women in the Toledo-area.More >>
An elderly man from Fulton County, who was reported missing Tuesday evening, has been found safe.More >>
An elderly man from Fulton County, who was reported missing Tuesday evening, has been found safe.More >>