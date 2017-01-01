ProMedica welcomes, Alexander Blair, Toledo's first baby of 2017

Shaneka Satahoo and Gavin Blair with their new baby, Alexander Blair (Source: WTOL)

The first baby of 2017 was born at ProMedica Toledo Hospital overnight.

Alexander Blair was born at 12:49 a.m.

Shaneka Satahoo and Gavin Blair are the proud parents of the baby boy.

"He's perfect, he's just the best baby ever," said Shaneka. "He's not very fussy. He eats and he goes to sleep, and he doesn't cry much."

The newborn weighs in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and is 22 inches.

He also has a full head of hair!

Alexander is the couple's first child.

