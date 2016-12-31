City of Toledo hosting family friendly New Year celebration

The City of Toledo wants to help you and your family ring in the New Year.

The city is holding a New Year Celebration at the Ottawa Park Ice Rink on Bancroft and Parkside in west Toledo.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, the city will have fun activities for adults 13 and up, including ice skating, s'mores, flashlight nature walks, night-time archery and more.

All activities are free.

Food trucks are also at the event.

Earlier in the day, kids 12 and under enjoyed day time activities including fishing and ice skating.

