City of Toledo hosting family friendly New Year celebration

It's officially illegal in Ohio to use plywood to board up properties certified as vacant and abandoned.More >>
Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy died of a suspected heroin overdose, and his father has been jailed in a previous drug-related case.More >>
Rain chances will taper off near midday with dry and breezy weather this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with winds gusting to 30 mph this afternoon.More >>
People in Cincinnati are ready for their annual holiday-like celebration of the Reds' baseball opening day, and they're hoping expected rain won't dampen the fun.More >>
A northeast Ohio woman alleges a teenage caretaker is responsible for the death of her infant son, and police say a juvenile suspect is under investigation in the homicide case.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Two people were injured when shots rang out at a west Toledo bar overnight.More >>
As of Monday night, police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at the Antidote Bar early Monday morning.More >>
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Nine children in Lucas County have lost their lives during the past year all because of abuse, neglect and/or violence.More >>
Columbus is moving to this city on Lake Erie and that means a chance to highlight the importance of the lake and water quality.More >>
Findlay police are asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.More >>
