Buckeyes check out field ahead of Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ (WTOL) -

Just after 5 p.m, and two hours before kickoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team arrived at the stadium and walked out onto the field in a mostly empty stadium.

Many of the Buckeyes players, dressed in coats and ties, recorded the event on their phones.

Head coach Urban Meyer and defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, who is coaching his last game as a member of the Ohio State staff, also had a look at the field before heading back into the locker room.

The Buckeyes play the Clemson Tigers in the second game of the college football playoffs.

