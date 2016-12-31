Buckeyes check out field ahead of Fiesta Bowl

Just after 5 p.m, and two hours before kickoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team arrived at the stadium and walked out onto the field in a mostly empty stadium.
Many of the Buckeyes players, dressed in coats and ties, recorded the event on their phones.
Ohio State walking into the field. Seeing lots of players using their phones to record the walk-out pic.twitter.com/meJtegL4FF— Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) December 31, 2016
Head coach Urban Meyer and defensive coordinator Luke Fickell, who is coaching his last game as a member of the Ohio State staff, also had a look at the field before heading back into the locker room.
Back to the locker room goes Urban pic.twitter.com/RBsTkygBi3— Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) December 31, 2016
Luke Fickell making his way back in pic.twitter.com/GByuo7PGA4— Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) December 31, 2016
The Buckeyes play the Clemson Tigers in the second game of the college football playoffs.
Here come the Buckeyes #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/VhtZ3aDwad— Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) December 31, 2016
