Distillery says 'You will drink better in Toledo"

There’s a building at 1301 North Summit Street filled with history.

It used to be home to a hat and shoe factory, even a company making trade show displays.

Now it’s all about booze.

It's now the home of the distillery, Toledo Spirits.

During the day, the owners of the distillery build software upstairs.

The rest of the time they’re downstairs concocting moonshine, orange liqueur, strawberry vodka and a whiskey called Tango Fox Trot.

“We’re just headed down our own path. Thinking about the ingredients, source of those ingredients and also thinking about them in the context of craft cocktails,” said Andrew Newby of Toledo Spirits.

There are other distilleries in northwest Ohio, but this is the only one in Toledo.

Care to sample the spirits?

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. folks are invited to visit the Toledo Spirits taste room.

It’s also become a popular place for office parties.

“Good whiskey has to hit all the parts of your pallet, something that’s interesting first time it touches your lips all the way to the swallow,” said Lukas Kummer of Toledo Spirits.

Toledo Spirits can be found at Joseph’s, Pauken’s, Mancino’s and select Kroger stores.

The motto of this distillery is ‘You will drink better in Toledo.’

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.



