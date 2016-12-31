Noon Year's Eve at Toledo Zoo was a roar!

Kids at the Toledo Zoo got the party started early on Saturday at the Noon Years Eve Celebration.

It's a newer tradition here at the Toledo Zoo but families and kids love the Noon Years Eve where the party is all about the kids.

This is the Anteau family's third Noon Year's Eve celebration.

"Our favorite time to come to the zoo is in the winter time," said Abbey Anteau. "So what better way than on Noon years eve."

Families spent the morning making all of the essentials for a Noon Years eve party; fun glasses, silly hats and noise makers.

"I have my initials. I have some stringing stuff and I have some stickers," said 8-year-old Hannah Anteau.

The gorillas and orangutans were a huge hit because a visit to the zoo wouldn't be complete without visiting some of the exhibits.

"The best time to come for us is in the winter because there's no one here and we learn the most on those days," said Abbey Anteau. "The zoo keepers are out the most explaining lots of stuff about the animals."

But by 11:45 a.m. the plaza was packed with families waiting for the clock to strike noon.

There was dancing, singing and cheering... then...

"Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one...happy Noon Year!," yelled Hannah Anteau.

After the countdown there was even an apple juice toast for all of the kids.

The Zoo reminded everyone that December 31 is the last night for the Lights Before Christmas at the Zoo.

