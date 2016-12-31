Museum on African-American run TV station to open in Detroit

A museum about one of the country's first African-American owned and operated television stations is set to open in Detroit next month.

The William V. Banks Broadcast Museum & Media Center will open to the public beginning on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The interactive museum details the historic achievements of the station, WGPR-TV 62. The facility is named after the late Dr. William V. Banks, the station's founder, and is located inside the building that housed the original studios.

Joe Spencer, former WGPR program director and current president of the WGPR-TV Historical Society, says the station launched the media careers of many successful African-Americans and paved the way for minority programming.

WGPR-TV's first broadcast was in 1975 on Channel 62 in Detroit.

