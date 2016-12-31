Feds find no major environmental issues with NEXUS pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has found no major environmental issues with the NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline project, paving the way for construction to begin in early 2017.

The findings were included in FERC's 541-page final environmental impact statement, which the agency released on Wednesday.

In addition, FERC determined that the pipeline does not have to follow any alternate routes proposed by the city of Green and a collective of Summit County landowners.

The project consists of constructing more than 256 miles of 36-inch pipeline to carry natural gas fracked from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of Ohio.

Nearly 210 miles of the pipeline will cut through Ohio.

NEXUS spokesman Adam Parker called FERC's positive impact statement a major milestone for keeping the pipeline on track for final approval.

