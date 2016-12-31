Ohio college in national student aid counseling project

An Ohio college will participate in a pilot program to identify promising loan counseling practices for students.

Central State University in western Ohio is among 51 colleges and universities in the U.S. Department of Education's Loan Counseling Experiment aimed at helping students manage aid and debt.

School president Cynthia Jackson-Hammond says Central State already incorporates financial literacy into freshman seminars and has noticed increased student interest in learning more about loan repayment.

The school says many of its students have no financial support from their parents.

The historically black public university dates to 1887.

In Ohio, the two-year Lorain County Community College is also participating.

