Report: Ohio's Medicaid expansion benefits health, finances

Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) administration is reporting the state's 2014 Medicaid expansion has resulted in a host of health and financial benefits to poor Ohioans.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2isP4wb) the administration released an analysis Friday. The report was requested by the General Assembly.

Among 702,000 who gained coverage as of May 2016, it showed 75 percent had been previously uninsured. New enrollees typically were unmarried white men with a high-school diploma or less. Forty-three percent were employed.

More than a quarter of new enrollees have been diagnosed with chronic conditions, a third had depression or anxiety disorders and 32 percent were diagnosed with substance abuse or dependence.

The analysis was based on a telephone survey of more than 7,500 Medicaid beneficiaries and a review of medical records.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

