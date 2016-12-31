Seven families to start new year homeless after downtown Monroe fire

Seven families will start the new year without homes after a fire in downtown Monroe, Michigan, according to The Monroe News.

Reports say the fire started around 6 a.m. on Monroe Street, between Front and First – home of Flips and Kicks store.

The Monroe News reports the residents of the apartments in the block were evacuated. No one was injured.

Fire officials told media they contained most of the flames, but smoke did get into other buildings.

The American Red Cross is reportedly helping seven families who lived in the apartments.

