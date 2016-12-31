$2.8M deal to buy Toledo's vacant Southwyck property falls through

A deal to sell the vacant Southwyck Mall property along Reynolds Road in South Toledo is dead.

City leaders signed off on selling the land to an unnamed buyer last summer for $2.8 million. By November, the deal had yet to be closed.

At the time, Councilman Tom Waniewski said that was troublesome, because the budget for the year factored in 2.5 million dollars for the sale of city property. He questioned whether or not that meant Toledo would have a $2.5 million gap in the general fund budget.

On Thursday, the city received a ‘notice of termination’ on the deal from the title company representing the buyer.

In an e-mail obtained by WTOL, the city refused to gr ant an extension to purchase the property requested by the buyer because of a lack of progress in negotiations.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is optimistic another buyer will be found.

“With Southwyck we’re going to continue marketing it and get a development out there. I’m disappointed we were unable to continue on with the group that we had but it’s time to continue moving that property forward.”

The city demolished the mall several years ago after acquiring the 58 acre site.

