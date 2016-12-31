A Gusty New Year’s Eve

2016 will leave in a rush as powerful wind gusts reach easily above 30 mph by lunch time.





Light rain chances are likely to begin near noon especially near Ottawa, Findlay, Fremont and south east towards Cleveland. Light rain ends early evening around 7 PM.





As we ring in the New Year, clouds will begin to break, winds will calm and temperatures sink into the upper 20s.





Be sure to have a Safe and Happy New Year! And be sure to download the First Alert Weather app for more!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.