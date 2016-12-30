Residents hope to see continued growth in Toledo in 2017

As 2016 ends, several residents across the Toledo area are looking back on the year with success and pride.

But with the new year comes new hopes and resolutions for the Glass City

"I'm concerned that we really focus on the environment and help with Lake Erie,” said Joan Callecod, a Bowling Green resident. “That's important."

Angela Jarzeboski had more practical concerns.

"It'd be great to see parking out here instead of these bus lines,” said Angela , who works at a new business, Downtown Johnny’s

on Jefferson. “I think parking would be a huge success down here for the people who would like to come downtown."

While they have high hopes for the city in the new year, residents say they already see great things happening in Toledo.

Whether it's our nationally ranked zoo, world-renowned art museum, successful sports teams or developing downtown, residents just want the progress to continue into 2017.

"As far as downtown I'd like to see the growth keep happening,” said Rodger Mazzarella, a Bowling Green resident. “The recycling of the buildings, the whole renewal of downtown I think that Toledo is on the right path."

"Some of the best things about 2016 would just be all of the things that are happening that are great in Toledo,” said Toledo resident Robley Albright. “We're in front of the Walleye here at the Huntington Center, Fifth Third Field, everything that is going on with the downtown and obviously, the concentric circles out and it reverberates. I think 2017 is going to be even greater."

For some Toledo natives, nothing could take away their desire to live, work and play in the Glass City.

"I will never leave Toledo,” said Kevin Schwartz, a Toledo native. “I mean I grew up here. Yeah, every town has their problems, but I love Toledo. Toledo is very faithful to their people and that means a lot."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.