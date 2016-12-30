Area residents worried over possible closure of Davis-Besse, activists say it's overdue

The closing of Davis-Besse would profoundly impact the community of Port Clinton (Source: WTOL)

It’s a cost cutting move that has people in Ottawa County stunned.

FirstEnergy is deciding whether to close or sell the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant in Oak Harbor.

The news worries businessman Mike Shadoan, who owns Radiant Windows in Oak Harbor.

“Well, if it’s true, it definitely would be devastating to a small community like Oak Harbor," said Shadoan.

USA Today reports that FirstEnergy, owner of the plant, will make a decision in 2017 or 2018.

The Ottawa County Auditor’s Office reports Davis Besse generated $10.2 million in property and utility tax income in 2015

That money goes to county departments, agencies and school districts.

624 plant jobs are also on the line, not to mention 4600 contractors who work on and off at the plant.

Mr. Shadoan is worried his business and the jobs of twenty people he employs will suffer.

“With fewer people living in the area and taxpaying jobs, fewer people will be remodeling homes in this area," said Shadoan .

FirstEnergy says it would lift the threat if state officials change energy regulations, making it more profitable to keep Davis Besse and its other plants running.

“It is exactly that, a threat. And there will be extortion there that follows. That plant should have been shut down years ago," said Michael Keegan, who heads up the group ‘Don’t Waste Michigan.’

The group's mission is to shut down all nuclear power plants.

Mr. Keegan says FirstEnergy should pull the plug on Davis Besse, then help people in the area.

“There should be a compensation package put in place to ween this community off of that tax structure. But these plants are going to shut down and this one is long overdue,” said Keegan.

In a statement released to WTOL, FirstEnergy says that a strategic analysis is underway, no decision has been made and it would be premature to speculate about the outcome.

