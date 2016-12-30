Tow company wants you and your car to get home safe on NYE

A Toledo towing company is once again offering a free ride home for you and your car.

ABCO Towing is offering the service because they know the consequences of drinking and driving.

Alcohol related accidents are a sad sight.

Along with police and first responders, towing companies are among those that see the wreckage first hand.

For over a decade ABCO has been donating their time and resources on New Year’s Eve, to get not only people, but also their cars home safely.

Some may think it sounds like a huge hassle to get your car towed home, but ABCO says it's better than the alternative.

"It's one of those things that if you need a ride you're better off getting one, getting your car back safe and sound. That way you're safe. Everyone out on the road is safe. Don't even risk it, if you feel like you can't drive, give us a call and we'll make sure you get home safe and sound,” said Matthew Zimmerman, with ABCO Towing.

The service is completely free for the Toledo area. All you have to do is call 419-536-6123.

Rides will be available from 11pm until 2am on New Year’s Eve.

