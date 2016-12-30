Mother of Baby Elaina transferred to Lucas Co. Jail ahead of hea - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mother of Baby Elaina transferred to Lucas Co. Jail ahead of hearing

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Angela Steinfurth, mother of Baby Elaina who died in 2013, has been transferred from the Dayton Correctional Institute to the Lucas County Jail.

Steinfurth has a hearing scheduled in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on January 18th. 

She was sentenced in 2013 for her role in the death of her 1-year-old daughter after entering an Alford plea.

