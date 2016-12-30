Mother of Baby Elaina transferred to Lucas Co. Jail ahead of hearing

Angela Steinfurth, mother of Baby Elaina who died in 2013, has been transferred from the Dayton Correctional Institute to the Lucas County Jail.

Steinfurth has a hearing scheduled in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on January 18th.

She was sentenced in 2013 for her role in the death of her 1-year-old daughter after entering an Alford plea.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.