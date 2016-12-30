Rossford bar to honor 2016's celebrity deaths at NYE party

One Rossford bar is adding an interesting twist to their New Year’s Eve party.

Reset In Rossford will toast celebrities lost on 2016.

They are calling the event Game Over 2016.

Here is the list of celebrities:

Noon - Gordie Howe

12:30 p.m. - Garry Shandling

1 p.m. - Natalie Cole

1:30 p.m. - Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

2 p.m. - John Glenn

2:30 p.m. - George Michael

3 p.m. - Alan Thicke

3:30 p.m. - Glenn Frey

4 p.m. - Alan Rickman

4:30 p.m. - Merle Haggard

5 p.m. - Gene Wilder

6 p.m. - Florence Henderson

7 p.m. - Arnold Palmer

8 p.m. - Mohammad Ali

9 p.m. - David Bowie

10 p.m. - Harambe

11 p.m. - Prince

Midnight - Game Over 2016

Originally, the bar planned on starting this party at five. But after hearing from people on social media, they moved it back to 3 p.m. and then again to noon.

General manager Jonny Runckle, said, "It went from every hour to every half hour because obviously within the past few days we've lost a couple other people who are big too."

The champagne toasts will complementary.

Reset is filled with arcade games, allowing people to play free while they drink or eat.

Runckle said, "Me and our social media girl were bouncing ideas off each other with the whole Harambe thing [and] how that's been such a big deal in 2016."



Bianca Karafotias, a Reset customer, said, "It's really sad that Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have recently passed, mother and daughter. I think that's a cool way to commemorate it, especially with all of the video games, I'm sure there is a Star Wars video game over there."

And the people at Reset agree, this is the perfect way to ring in 2017.

"It's absolutely right on the nose of what's actually happening, how everyone feel about 2016, you just want it to be over," Bianca said. "And, hopefully they don't have to add any more people to the list. We just need Betty White to make it to 2017."



The doors open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and will stay open until 2 a.m.

