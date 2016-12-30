Toledo-Lucas Co. libraries to host series of presentations on area's heroin epidemic

A new initiative was announced on Friday that aims to rid Toledo and Lucas County neighborhoods of heroin.

Harbor Behavioral Health, with support from the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, is partnering with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library to hold heroin presentations in the new year.

The one-hour presentations, called ‘Fighting Heroin: The Heroin/Opiate Epidemic…What is it, What Can I Do?,’ will give the public the chance to ask questions of experts and learn about the epidemic.

Each presentation will discuss the impact the heroin and opioid epidemic has on the community, how to access treatment, and how to be a part of the solution.

Starting the first week of January at the Lagrange Branch Library, experts will be visiting fifteen different library branches from January to May.

Organizers hope the event will become a part of the solution.

The number of heroin and opioid related drug overdose deaths in counties served by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office has increased from 8 in 2010 to 215 in 2015.

Here dates, times and locations for the Fighting Heroin presentations:

Tues. January 3, 2017 6pm-7pm Lagrange Branch , 3422 Lagrange Street

, 3422 Lagrange Street Wed. January 11, 2017 Noon-1pm Sanger Branch, 3030 W. Central Avenue

3030 W. Central Avenue Thurs. January 19, 2017 Noon-1pm Locke Branch , 703 Miami Street

, 703 Miami Street Wed. February 15, 2017 6pm-7pm Holland Branch , 1032 S. McCord Road

, 1032 S. McCord Road Thurs. February 23, 2017 Noon-1pm Reynolds Corners Branch , 4833 Dorr Street

, 4833 Dorr Street Tues. March 7, 2017 6pm-7pm Birmingham Branch , 203 Paine Avenue

, 203 Paine Avenue Wed. March 15, 2017 Noon-1pm Toledo Heights Branch , 423 Shasta Dr.

, 423 Shasta Dr. Wed. March 15, 2017 6pm-7pm Heatherdowns Branch , 3265 Glanzman Rd

, 3265 Glanzman Rd Wed. March 22, 2017 6pm-7pm West Toledo Branch , 1320 Sylvania Avenue

, 1320 Sylvania Avenue Thurs. March 23, 2017 Noon-1pm Lagrange Branch , 3422 Lagrange St.

, 3422 Lagrange St. Tues. April 18, 2017 Noon-1pm South Branch , 1736 Broadway St.

, 1736 Broadway St. Thurs. April 20, 2017 6pm-7pm Oregon Branch , 3340 Dustin Road

, 3340 Dustin Road Tues. May 2, 2017 Noon-1pm Point Place Branch , 2727 117th St.

, 2727 117th St. Wed. May 10, 2017 Noon-1pm Waterville Branch , 800 Michigan Avenue

, 800 Michigan Avenue Thurs. May 18, 2017 6pm-7pm Sanger Branch, 3030 W. Central Avenue

