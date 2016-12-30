Superior Beverage Group releases statement on Cleveland plane crash

The executive vice president of the Superior Beverage Group released a statement Friday on the plane crash Thursday night involving its president.

The plane left for Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland heading towards Columbus Thursday night.

Superior Beverage Group president and CEO John T. Fleming was on the flight along with his wife, two children and two friends.

The following is a statement released by executive vice president Joseph R. McHenry:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene. As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family. This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

The Coast Guard says they are still treating the accident as a rescue mission instead of a recovery effort.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.