Ohio native proudly represents the Buckeyes in Arizona bar

It's the eve of the 46th annual Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State and Clemson putting the finishing touches on in preparation for the college football semifinal Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

But it's not just the teams getting ready for the big game.

About 14 miles from the University of Phoenix Stadium, where the Fiesta Bowl will be played, in Surprise, Arizona is Fuzzy's Sports Bar.

That's where you'll find Mike Hoffert of Cleveland.

He's the co-owner of Fuzzy's and says when they opened up the bar seven years ago, it was important that the bar represented him.

Cleveland sports and Ohio State being a big part of that.

"Here I am in Phoenix, but we're rooting for the Indians and the Cavs. It's a great icebreaker for everybody, but they like to give me a lot of hell for my Cleveland Browns," Hoffert said.

Besides his favorite teams, Fuzzy's has homemade food, including Mike's homemade tiramisu. It is something he says makes this sports bar different from the rest.

Even though he's over 2,000 miles away from home in Willoughby, Ohio, with the success of the Buckeyes, Mike keeps bringing a taste of Ohio to Arizona.

"It feels phenomenal, and I have a lot of people coming in here. It just feels good to have a lot of camaraderie and people from where I come from to join me in this. It feels like home," Hoffert said.

Like most Ohio State game days, Mike says he's expecting the place to be packed with Buckeye fans on Saturday.

And of course, he's hoping for an Ohio State win.

For that, he will have to wait just one more day to see. Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m.

