Genoa Bank breaks ground on new branch

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new Genoa Bank branch in Port Clinton.

It's the newest branch for the locally-owned bank that has enjoyed growth in recent years. Genoa Bank is one of only two locally-owned banks in the Toledo Metro area.

The Bank's President, Marty Sutter, says at this point, there are no plans to open a branch in the city of Toledo, but he's not ruling it out if an opportunity pops up.

"It's kind of exciting to see what the city of Toledo is doing right now and hopefully a community bank would fit some of the needs of the city of Toledo at some later date," says Sutter.

Sutter says while Genoa Bank may not have the international reach, customer service sets the bank apart from other big banks in the area.



