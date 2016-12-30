Toledo city councilman looks back at city spending in 2016

Toledo city councilman Tom Waniewski looked back on the city's spending in his monthly newsletter.

Waniewski wrote Toledo spent $80,000 on 933 pairs of shoes for city employees.

He pointed out it cost the city between $3,000 to $5,000 a year to maintain the old Hotel Royal on the Old South End. A private company did buy the building earlier in December.

He mentioned the police department will lease 45 vehicles over three years that will cost the city $760,000 per year.

He also said Toledo crews picked up about 80,000 cubic yards of leaves in 2016, but did not specify the cost to the city.

In November alone, four hand-held speed guns generated more than $2 million in tickets. That's $200,000 more than all of Toledo's red-light cameras combined in the same time period.

"The budget is a work-in-progress allowing council to ask questions and mold accordingly. But the final decision of where to put the money rests with the administration," Waniewski said in the newsletter. "2017 will be a crucial year for contract negotiations and I'm urging the mayor to use some creative negotiations to make sure we represent the 200,000 citizens and not just the 2,000 employees."

The city council will begin departmental hearings for the city budget beginning January 5.

