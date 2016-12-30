Pete Gerken sworn into fourth term

Pete Gerken entered his fourth term as Lucas County Commissioner after being sworn in by his daughter.

Gerken spoke of most proud accomplishments during the first three terms and what's to come in 2017.

"We'll continue to work on criminal justice reform, jail issues, and on economic development," said Gerken. "We've got a lot to do, I'm ready to get started."

Gerken also said he hopes to make a major announcement some time next year involving development of the Hotel SeaGate.

In November Gerken defeated former Mayor Mike Bell in a large margin.

The ceremony was held at the One Government Center.

