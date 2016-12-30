Why the bowl system matters

Much has been said over the past years about college football's bowl system.

Many that complain about the system say there are too many games, no one goes to the games and the sponsored names are sometimes hilariously bad.

Those are valid points.

There are 41 bowl games. In the 2014-1015 bowl season, there were seven games that had 50 percent or less stadium capacity filled, according to FB Schedules.

And as more bowls develop, games with titles like the "Famous Idaho Potato Bowl" and the "Dollar General Bowl" are becoming the butt of jokes among sports fans and even the announcers calling the games.

However, bowl season is a special time of year for teams, players, fans and the cities that host the games.

Of course, no one is saying get rid of the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, or Orange Bowl or Cotton Bowl. Their place in college football are secure and no true college football fan is calling for the end of games, even with the new playoffs.

It's the smaller games casual fans have been criticizing.

If we closed half of the bowl games from the schedule, many of the lower tier teams would never get to experience a bowl game. Teams like Toledo, Troy, and Army would maybe never have a chance to play in a bowl without a 10-win season and a conference championship.

These are teams that need national exposure and a nationally televised post-season game, no matter how meaningless, improves their chance of landing recruits. It also gives them much needed revenue going into the off-season.

For the players, bowl games give them a chance to experience a place they may never have dreamed to go.

It allows them to have a few more special moments with their teammates before the season comes to a close. The young players can motivate themselves for next season, while the seniors have a chance to proudly wear their jersey one last time.

The fans also get to travel to places they may not otherwise go. Fans travel to cities like St. Petersburg, Florida, Mobile, AL and Annapolis, MD that may not be top tourist destinations, but great memories can be made there.

The fans from the cities themselves get to enjoy a week-long celebration of their city and home bowl game.

And fans, both local and out-of-town, do show up for the games. The top 11 games in 2014-2015 had filled up more than 90 percent of the stadium, according to FB Schedules. The same study showed 1.6 million people attended the 38 bowl games played that year.

As for cities that host these smaller bowl games, the economic impact of the game is enormous.

According to a study by San Diego State University, the lowest tier bowl games in 2015-2016 that pit two "Group of Five" teams had generated $164 million from 13 games. All 40 bowl games generated almost $1.5 billion in economic impact.

Simply put, some sports fans may find these games meaningless. Some might even say they are a nuisance with basketball season going into full-swing. But those fans do not have to watch the games. There is still plenty of channels covering basketball, hockey, soccer, and the NFL for the casual sports fan.

For college football fans, the annual parade of bowl games will soon come to end for 2016. But there is no doubt in 2017 fans across America will be by their televisions, surrounded by family, ringing in the New Year with a month of fantastic bowl game.

