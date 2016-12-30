Seagate centre hosts family-fun dinosaur exhibit for holiday weekend

The Seagate Centre is hosting Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed, a fun event for kids of all ages, over the New Years Eve holiday weekend.

From Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, the event ventures back in time to experience up-close encounters with lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and T-Rex.

The walk-thru exhibit features riding a dinosaur, themed inflatables, a dino dig, fossil panning, crafts and more.

"I think people love that it's educational as well as very interesting, exciting. The kids, for the most part, they come out here and they don't know what to do with it. They go crazy and I love that," said Meg Edwards, who works with the exhibit.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ticket prices for children and adults are $16.

All three shows are on sale now. For more information and more ticket prices, go to their website.

